Just like last year, Spanish club Real Betis will visit again, this time taking on Championship Middlesbrough on Saturday, July 22.

Chesterfield are away at Accringtion Stanley in a friendly on the same day.

Betis. managed by former Manchester City and West Ham United boss, Manuel Pellegrini, finished sixth in La Liga last season.

The SMH Group Stadium. Picture: Getty.

Boro, meanwhile, led by ex-Manchester United and England midfielder, Michael Carrick, finished in the play-offs but lost to Coventry City in the semi-finals.

It will be the second successive summer that the Spireites’ home has hosted a Betis friendly, with last year’s clash against Olympique de Marseille.

The Van Yard (West) Stand will be open for spectators, the Spireites said.

Tickets are on sale for this fixture via the club’s website and are priced at £12 for adults and £6 for under-16s.