Chesterfield stadium renamed following new sponsorship deal

A new deal with chartered accountants and financial services firm, SMH Group, means the home of the Spireites will be called the SMH Group Stadium for an initial three years.

It has been called the Technique Stadium for the last three years, and that deal with Technique Learning Solutions was supposed to run until 2025, but that is no longer the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spireites chief executive, John Croot, said: “We are delighted to welcome the SMH Group as a major sponsor of the club.

Chesterfield's stadium has a new name.

“The support we receive from all our sponsors is very much appreciated and we look forward to a mutually beneficial association with the SMH Group.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Technique Learning Solutions for their valued support over the last three years. We wish Mark and everyone at the company all the very best for the future.”

SMH Group partner, Jonathon Dickens, added: “It’s the first time we’ve ever done anything on this scale, so it’s fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a new chapter in our firm’s growth and expansion. We’re really excited about it.

“I’m a Chesterfield lad and I’ve lived here all my life. I’ve been a supporter for as long as I can remember.

“We’re hoping to open a larger office in Chesterfield so hopefully this will help to build our brand awareness.”

According to its website, the SMH Group employs over 120 staff in total across seven offices, with a presence on Saltergate for ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm was founded in 1995 as Sutton McGrath Hartley, a chartered accountancy firm based in Sheffield and Chesterfield.