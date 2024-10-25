Chesterfield squad news for trip to rock-bottom Morecambe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield are likely to have the same squad as previous weeks for the trip to rock-bottom Morecambe.

The Spireites will jump back into the play-offs, at least for a few hours, with a win at the Globe Arena on Saturday lunchtime (12.30pm).

Town have been without the likes of Devan Tanton, Chey Dunkley and John Fleck in recent weeks and that is set to continue this weekend but the picture could improve in the coming days.

Cook said: "I don’t think at the weekend it (injury situation) will look any better. Some of the lads we have spoken about will be back in on Monday or Tuesday next week. Going forward our squad looks very healthy.”

Morecambe have won just once all season and are yet to taste success at home but they have held promotion-chasing Notts County and Bradford City.

Cook continued: “I think we are doing well, we are seven games unbeaten in a league where every game is tough, there are no easy games. We travel tomorrow to a game that will be equally as tough. If we are to get anything out of the game we will have to earn it without a shadow of a doubt.”

On Morecambe, who lost 3-0 at AFC Wimbledon in midweek, he added: "Probably for the first time on Tuesday night, they had a game taken away from them, it was probably the first time. Winning at Barrow was a fantastic result. They got a point at Fleetwood that I watched them play. 1-1 against Notts County. They are in every game. Derek (Adams) is a very experienced manager. He has been there, seen it, done it. He has had his success. He is well thought of at Morecambe and rightly so after the promotions. They have got a really good person in charge because it is a difficult time for them but you wouldn’t know it because of their performances or their ability to put teams to the test and it will be no different tomorrow."

Ninth-placed Chesterfield will go fifth with a victory against the league’s bottom side which is a nice insentive ahead of kick-off.

Cook added: "We are trying our best to break into the play-offs and if we can break into the play-offs we will try our best to break into the top three. You have always got to have something to aim for.”