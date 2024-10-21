Chesterfield squad news for Colchester United as they welcome back one from suspension
The 33-year-old was suspended for the 3-0 win against Newport County on Friday evening after accumulating five yellow cards this season but he has completed his one-match ban and is now available again.
With Naylor out against the Exiles, Tyrone Williams was handed his first league start of the campaign so it remains to be seen whether he partners Harvey Araujo at centre-back again.
Devan Tanton is back doing some running and he is thought to be the next player who is closest to returning from injury. Ryheem Sheckleford and Ash Palmer are also back on the training ground.
John Fleck (hamstring) remains out, while Ryan Boot (wrist) has not been involved in the squad in the last two games. Chey Dunkley is set to miss at least a couple more weeks with a neck injury.
Other selection decisions include whether to start Will Grigg after his two goals off the bench against Newport and to reward Ollie Banks with a start after his two assists.
After the win on Friday night, Chesterfield jumped into the play-offs briefly but dropped down a place to eighth following the weekend’s results. However, victory against Colchester, and if other scores go their way, could see them be as high as fifth on Tuesday night.
Colchester, managed by former Lincoln City, Huddersfield Town and Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley, are 20th in the table, just three points above the relegation zone. They have not won any of their last four and have not won away this season. They lost 2-1 at home to Cheltenham Town on Saturday. The Spireites are unbeaten against the U’s in the last six meetings, including hammering them 6-0 in April 2015.
Town are unbeaten at home this season, winning one and drawing the other five.
