Chesterfield squad news ahead of FA Cup tie at Watford
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Spireites have reached the third round stage of the historic competition for the third successive year and they now clash with the Championship Hornets.
Captain Jamie Grimes is suspended as he sits out the second game of his three-match ban.
Fellow defender Tyrone Williams was close to being on the bench against Solihull Moors last time out and could be involved this weekend.
FA Cup rules allow clubs to name nine substitutes, using five, so there will be more options for Town to choose from than normal.
Coach Danny Webb said: "Grimesy is suspended, which is a shame, but we can use five out of the nine subs so we will have a 20-man squad which is great, not neccessarily for all the tactical changes, but for the lads to enjoy the day. It is disappointing for Jamie but it gives someone else a chance to step into the squad and hopefully enjoy the magic of the third round.”
After Watford, Chesterfield play one of their games in hand on Wednesday against Gateshead. So will the Spireites pick the team for Saturday with that in mind and rest a few?
“The gaffer is not a big advocate of the word ‘resting’,” Webb said. “I think we have really utlised the squad well, I am sure we will do that again tomorrow, knowing that there is massive game on Wednesday. Even though the game on Wednesday is probably more important for our short-term future it does not make the focus on tomorrow’s game any less if we play different players. We have rotated many players this seasn an gone on to win that specific fixture. I don’t think it will be a case of resting. We know that Wednesday is massive but we are picking the team against Watford without that neccessarily in mind.”