The Spireites have reached the third round stage of the historic competition for the third successive year and they now clash with the Championship Hornets.

Captain Jamie Grimes is suspended as he sits out the second game of his three-match ban.

Fellow defender Tyrone Williams was close to being on the bench against Solihull Moors last time out and could be involved this weekend.

Tyrone Williams scored in last year's third round tie against West Brom.

FA Cup rules allow clubs to name nine substitutes, using five, so there will be more options for Town to choose from than normal.

Coach Danny Webb said: "Grimesy is suspended, which is a shame, but we can use five out of the nine subs so we will have a 20-man squad which is great, not neccessarily for all the tactical changes, but for the lads to enjoy the day. It is disappointing for Jamie but it gives someone else a chance to step into the squad and hopefully enjoy the magic of the third round.”

After Watford, Chesterfield play one of their games in hand on Wednesday against Gateshead. So will the Spireites pick the team for Saturday with that in mind and rest a few?

