Chesterfield have spoken to potential transfer targets ahead of the January transfer window.

The Spireites are in need of reinforcements because they have 14 players out injured which has resulted in their bench being filled mainly with academy lads.

The window opens on January 1 and that will give them an opportunity to strengthen the squad. And although they don’t expect to have any new faces through the door for New Year’s Day against MK Dons, they are aiming to add at the start of the month.

“Players have been spoken to by our recruitment department who have been targets for a while,” coach Danny Webb said. “It hurries the process up because we are very bare bones. The recruitment department looks at all options, all ages, all positions. Without naming names we would like to think we will have a couple coming in in January and four or five out of the treatment room.”

James Berry was not in the squad against Bradford City.

In other news, James Berry was a surprise absentee from Chesterfield’s matchday squad in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat to Bradford City. The winger, who is the joint top scorer with 10 goals, missed out due to a tight hamstring.

"I think with the amount of injuries we have got the gaffer was keen to make sure that a strain did not turn into a tear,” Webb explained. “I would say him and (Ryan) Colclough are the two closest to returning.”

Town led at Valley Parade through Armando Dobra and deserved to be further in front but they conceded two goals either side of half-time and fell to defeat despite a spirited performance. Liam Mandeville missed a big chance at 0-0, Dobra was denied a second goal by a last-ditch block and he aso hit the post just before the break.

Reflecting on the display, Webb was positive in his assessment. “I always go by the reaction of the supporters and they clapped us off. They don’t do that if they don’t see effort, endeavour and skill and I think you saw all of those things.

"We are disappointed with the goals conceded. To concede just before half-time was a killer. They (Bradford) had a five minute spell after they scored the second and, although it looked we were a bit wobbly, we didn’t half defend well to make sure it didn’t go to three.

"And then after that Bradford didn’t really come out of their half. In terms of possession, attacking play and wanting to pass and move, I thought we were really much the better team but it was zero points.”

The result sees Chesterfield drop to ninth in the table but they are only three points off second place such is the tight nature of the league.