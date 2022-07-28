Chesterfield 'smash' season ticket sales as excitement builds for new National League campaign

Spireites fans have backed the club in big numbers ahead of what promises to be an exciting season as they aim to return to the EFL after five years away.

Last season the club sold 2,800 season tickets and 400 half season tickets at Christmas. Many fans who have not bought a season ticket for a while have got one this year following Paul Cook’s summer rebuild.

"We have already smashed what we did on season tickets last year,” chairman Mike Goodwin told BBC Radio Sheffield.

6,000 Chesterfield fans at Chelsea in the FA Cup third round last season.

"We are up at nearly 3,500 now. Last year was about 2,800 plus we sold half season tickets at Christmas time last year with a bit of an arm twist that you would get a Chelsea ticket if you buy one so that brought about 400 in. A lot of those have renewed again and I think that shows the strength of the club at the moment and the excitement that Paul (Cook) is generating.

"The fans have always been behind us, we have got the best fans in the country. They will come out and support us in huge numbers both home and away this year.”

In other ticket news, the club hopes to fill the North Stand as many times as possible this season with schoolchildren from the local area.

"We will rotate the schools each week to make sure it is not the same people who are getting the community tickets each week,” chief executive John Croot explained on the club’s We Are Sailing podcast.