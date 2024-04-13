Spireites fell to a third defeat in a row after a 1-0 loss at Wealdstone.

Sub Dillon De Silva hit the only goal of the game with 15 minutes to go as the hosts claimed a deserved victory.

It capped a below-par display from Spireites who failed to find the tempo needed to match their energetic hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the champions did enjoy plenty of possession throughout, they failed to break down a well-drilled Wealdstone and created very little.

The hosts, who showed no sign of weariness despite their gruelling fourth game in a week, grew in confidence in the second-half with Spireites perhaps fortunate not to have lost by a heavier margin.

It was just the second team this season that Spireites have failed to score.

They must now win their final two games of the season to break the magic 100 point tally for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Branden Horton made a great tackle to deny Immanuelson Duku after the Wealdstone man got through on goal with nine minutes gone.

Harry Tyrer saved well to deny Michah Obiero after Wealdstone again cut Spireites open on the break on 18 minutes.

Tyer saved smartly from Tarryn Allarakhia as the hosts continued to look the most likely side to break the deadlock.

Marcus Dewhurst saved a thunderous Jamie Grimes shot on 37 minutes as Spirietes registered their first effort on goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spireites continued to dominate possession and probe as they moved around the well-organised home defence during the early stages of the second half.

Dillon De Silva failed to find the target with a header on the hour, before the lively sub fired wide on the turn minutes later.

But he got his deserved goal with 15 minutes left when he got on the end of Jack Young’s pass to tap home.