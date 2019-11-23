Chesterfield skipper Will Evans slams ‘youth team-like’ performance in defeat at Harrogate Town

Embarrassed Chesterfield captain Will Evans questioned his team-mates’ desire in the wake of Saturday’s National League defeat at Harrogate Town, likening their performance to that of a “youth team”.

The Spireites were beaten 3-1 in North Yorkshire despite taking a 10th-minute lead courtesy of Mike Fondop’s eighth goal of the season.

And despite that early breakthrough and a decent first-half showing, John Sheridan’s men were carved open on numerous occasions after the break.

They could very easily have lost by a greater scoreline in the end, leading to a damning post-match verdict from skipper Evans.

“I don’t know whether it’s mentality, but we were playing as individuals, it was like a youth team out there,” he said.

“We’re not playing like professional footballers at all. We’re all experienced players, so there’s no excuses.

“It was too weak. You can’t play for 25 minutes and look back and say ‘we couldn’t have done this, could have done that’. We’ve got to be ruthless and we’ve got to roll up our sleeves, especially at places like this. You’ve got to have a lot more desire to win.

“As players we’re not performing to our maximum. I know it’s probably hard for people to hear, but we’re not. We’re not doing it.

“It’s not like we’re not putting the effort in but we’re not taking things on board or playing as a team or playing for each other.”

While the Spireites could have found themselves two goals to the good before eventually being pegged back by Josh Falkingham’s 37th-minute strike, their defending over the course of the 90 minutes left plenty to be desired.

Ryan Fallowfield and Jack Muldoon struck for Harrogate in quick succession midway through the second period, and the time and space that they were afforded to pick their spot will have alarm bells ringing inside the Chesterfield changing room.

“It’s an embarrassment really. They were three very sloppy, easy goals,” Evans added.

“We don’t get goals like that, so we shouldn’t be giving away goals like that.

“We’ve got to look at ourselves and get back to winning ways. We need to win and win fast.”