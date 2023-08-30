Chesterfield sign young Sheffield United defender on loan
Freckleton, 20, is a left-sided centre-back who can also fill in at left-back.
He joined the Blades from Mangotsfield United in December 2021.
Freckleton has had two loan spells in the National League at Wealdstone and Yeovil Town, making 22 appearances in total.
His arrival follows the departure of Laurence Maguire, who has joined Crawley Town on loan until the end of January.
Freckleton could make his debut on Saturday against Aldershot Town.
He said: “I’m excited to get it done and I’m ready to get going. It’s a nice stadium and a good surface as well.
“I want to compete and be around players that are challenging me. I like to play football and I’m quick and athletic.”
Freckleton will wear the number 16 shirt.