The Spireites have swooped to bring in young promising attacking midfielder Bailey Hobson, 20, from neighbours Alfreton Town, on a two-year contract.

The Blues said the switch would become official from July 1 after ‘agreeing a move’ from Alfreton.

The youngster scored seven goals in 46 appearances as the Reds reached the National League North play-offs this season.

Bailey Hobson in action for Alfreton Town.

On signing, he said: “It’s a big club and I’m delighted to have signed.

“I’ve seen all the games this season and they’ve been flying. (Alfreton) have helped me so much on my way here. I can’t wait to get started.”

Hobson has reportedly been catching the eye of several EFL clubs in the last couple of campaigns and Alfreton have always believed he would go on to play at a higher level.

His performances earned him a contingency place in the England C squad last year.

Hobson is a former Sheffield United youngster and was playing in the Rotherham Sunday League just a couple of years ago when Covid ended Handsworth’s season.

He becomes the Spireites’ first summer signing – less than two weeks after their play-off final defeat to Notts County – which shows Paul Cook is not waiting around and is keen to do his business early.

Announcing his departure, Alfreton said: “We can this afternoon confirm the departure of Bailey Hobson who has signed for last season National League play-off finalists Chesterfield FC