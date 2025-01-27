Dylan Duffy. Picture: Tina Jenner

Winger Dylan Duffy has signed for Chesterfield on loan from Lincoln City.

The 22-year-old, who has been capped at youth level by the Republic of Ireland, has joined until the end of the season. He becomes the Blues’ fifth addition of the January transfer window.

He said: “Hopefully I can get the fans off their seats and be exciting. I’m a wide player so I want to get balls into the box and hopefully chip in with a few goals.”

And Lincoln’s director of football, Jez George, added: “This is a really good option for Dylan to play a number of back-to-back games between now and the end of the season. For various reasons, Dylan hasn’t been able to get regular starts this season, so this opportunity is crucial for his development. Paul Cook is an excellent manager, knows how to set up a team and really wants Dylan, so that has been a big factor in the decision.

“Chesterfield are chasing a play-off place so they have everything to play for and Paul has a track-record of getting teams promoted, so we look forward to seeing Dylan’s progress over the remainder of this season and hopefully contribute to their success.”

Duffy penned a deal at Lincoln in January 2023 having previouly played for Shamrock Rovers and University College Dublin. He has 13 appearances for the Imps this campaign, including eight in League One. He played 34 times for them last season. Before signing at Sincil Bank there was reported interest in him from the Championship.

The Spireites were in need of a wide player following the departures of James Berry and Dilan Markanday. Duffy could make his Chesterfield debut against Bromley on Tuesday night.

Town boss Paul Cook said on Friday that he would like one or two more new faces through the door, as well as saying that they needed to move some players out.

Duffy joins Janoi Donacien, Bim Pepple, Kyle McFadzean and Jack Sparkes in signing for Chesterfield during this transfer window.