Chesterfield sign prolific striker from Dutch side ADO Den Haag

Striker Lee Bonis has become Chesterfield’s fifth summer signing.

The 25-year-old has joined the Spireites for an undisclosed fee from Dutch second tier side ADO Den Haag, where he scored 12 goals and grabbed three assists last season.

Before that the Northern Ireland international was prolific for Larne, netting 58 goals and notching 28 assists in 118 games in successive league titles. Larne reportedly paid £100,000 from him from Portadown in January 2022.

Bonis is Town’s fifth summer signing after Zach Hemming, Adam Lewis, Ryan Stirk and Dilan Markanday.

Bonis could make his debut this Saturday when Chesterfield play their first friendly at Matlock Town. Other games against Burton Albion, Europa Point, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest are also in the diary. The new season starts on August 2, with a home clash against Barrow awaiting the Blues.

Announcing his arrival, Chesterfield said: “We are delighted to announce the arrival of Northern Ireland international Lee Bonis from Dutch side ADO Den Haag for an undisclosed fee. Welcome to Chesterfield, Lee.”

Confirming his departure, ADO Den Haag said: “Thank you, Lee! Lee Bonis will not play for ADO Den Haag next season. The Hague club has reached an agreement with Chesterfield about the transfer of the 25-year-old Northern Irish striker.”