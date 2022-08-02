The 34-year-old has joined on a free transfer, penning a one-year deal, after being released by League Two Barrow at the end of last season.

The central midfielder has been at the Spireites since the start of pre-season and he has impressed enough to be offered a deal.

As well as Barrow, he has also played for Tranmere Rovers, Bury, Sheffield Wednesday, Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United.

Mike Jones pictured in action in a pre-season friendly against Bradford City.

He becomes Town’s 12th summer signing.

On signing, Jones said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to get it all done and get it signed. I’ve been here since the very start (of pre-season) so I feel already settled in.

“I am looking forward to the season now. Having been here since day one, I’ve felt part of the squad. They’ve made it a really easy transition for me.

“They are a great bunch of lads – there is a great mix there. A bunch of young lads, some older ones and a lot of talent so I’m really excited.”