Vontae Daley-Campbell has earned himelf a contract at Chesterfield after impressing on trial.

The former Leicester City, Cardiff City, Peterborough United and Dundee defender has signed a one year deal, with the club having the option to extend by another 12 months in their favour.

The right-back, who came through the ranks at Arsenal, has done well since coming in on trial in games against Alfreton Town, Sheffield United, Derby County and Huddersfield Town B.

“I’m delighted to finally get it sorted,” he said.

Vontae Daley-Campbell in action during pre-season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

“It’s such a big club and a great platform for me. I’m buzzing to get it done.

“Since being on trial here, the gaffer and the staff have been fantastic with me and it just feels right.

“I’m excited to learn more about the town, the club and the supporters and really get involved.

“I just want to get going now, I’m ready for it.”

Assistant manager Danny Webb added: “We’re pleased to have him.

“He is a top lad and a very good player, who will provide good competition for the right-back position.”

The 23-year-old arrives following the news that fellow right-back Ryheem Sheckleford is going to be out for a lengthy period of time with a hamstring injury.

Daley-Campbell becomes the Spireites’ sixth summer signing alongside Kane Drummond, Paddy Madden, Tim Akinola, Chey Dunkley and Lewis Gordon.

The defender, who caught the eye with his explosive pace and power, as well as his attitude, could make his competitive debut for the club in the first match of the new season against Swindon Town a week on Friday.

Town have also been looking at trialists Jamal Blackman and Xavier Benjamin in the last week.

Chesterfield, who are still searching for another goalkeeper and left sided centre-back, finish pre-season away at Scunthorpe United on Friday night (7.30pm).