The central midfielder has joined on a free transfer from Dorking Wanderers.

The 23-year-old played a big part in helping the Surrey club win promotion from the National League South through the play-offs last season, scoring four goals in 25 appearances after joining from Hythe Town in November.

Oldaker has also played for Gillingham, scoring five times in 33 appearances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Oldaker.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for such a big club. I literally just want to get going now.

“It was tough moving away and moving everything up here, but I’m more than happy to do it. I can’t wait.

“Paul Cook was massive in the decision to join Chesterfield. He’s had interest in me for a couple of years back when I was at Gillingham.

“He’s clear of what he wants from me as a player at this club and I’m ready to do it for him.”

As well as Dorking and Gillingham, Oldaker has also played for Billericay Town and Hythe Town.

Dorking, who have never faced Chesterfield, won promotion to the National League after beating Ebbsfleet United in the play-off final.