Michael Jacobs has signed for Chesterfield. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder, who has joined on a free transfer, is Chesterfield’s seventh summer signing.

Jacobs won the League One title at Wigan Athletic in 2018 with Cook and he is delighted to be reunited with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m buzzing to be here and even more buzzing to be back working with the gaffer,” he said.

“He’s a fantastic manager and I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“It’s a massive club for the division and I’m here to help get the club promoted back to where it belongs.

“I’m excited for the future.”

Jacobs has made almost 500 career appearances, with a large chunk of those coming in the Championship and League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started out at Northampton Town, and as well as Wigan, he has also played for Derby County, Wolves and Portsmouth.

He has won League One three times, twice with the Latics and once with Wolves, so he knows what it takes to be crowned champions.

Jacobs also has an eye for a goal, scoring 72 in 478 games.