The 25-year-old has penned a two-year contract.

Gambian-born Khan had a loan spell at Dagenham and Redbridge at the end of last season from Maidstone United after their National League South campaign was curtailed.

He started for the Daggers against the Spireites at the Technique Stadium in the last home match of the season.

“We are pleased that Saidou has chosen us over a number of other options,” boss James Rowe said.

“As some fans would have seen in our fixture versus Dagenham last season, he is an all-round midfielder who will get people excited when he picks up the ball.

“I’m sure our fans will make him feel welcome.”

Khan has caught the attention of Football League clubs, including Championship side Luton Town, in the last few years, particularly after a stunning goal against Blackpool in the FA Cup in 2019.

Saidou Khan, left, has signed for Chesterfield on a two-year deal.