Chesterfield sign former Bristol Rovers and Brentford defender
The 23-year-old, who has penned a one-year contract, with an option to extend in the club’s favour, has joined on a free transfer after two years at Bristol Rovers.
He made 73 appearances for the Gasheads in total, including 22 in League One last season and 39 the year before.
Gordon, who has been capped by Scotland at youth level, came through the ranks at Watford and he has also been at Brentford in their ‘B’ team. He signed for Rovers in August 2022 after impressing on trial.
He said: “I’m delighted to be here, it’s a great club to come and be part of.
“The manager has spoken to me and given me confidence; I can’t wait to get going.
“It’s a club on the up. I have no doubts that I can progress here and be part of something special.
“I’m still only young and have lots to learn and I feel this is a place I can do that under a good manager and lots of good coaches.
“I’m looking forward to meeting the fans too – it seems like a fantastic fan-base. I can’t wait to get going.”
He becomes Chesterfield’s fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Kane Drummond, Paddy Madden and Tim Akinola.
