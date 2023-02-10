News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield sign Dagenham and Redbridge striker on loan ahead of Notts County clash

Chesterfield have signed striker Paul McCallum on loan from Dagenham and Redbridge until the end of the season.

By Liam Norcliffe
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Feb 2023, 6:00pm

The 29-year-old has scored five goals in 23 league games this season. Two of those goals came against the Spireites at the Technique Stadium in October.

McCallum is a regular goalscorer at National League level, having scored 18 goals in 36 appearances last season and 16 in 27 the year before.

His career total is 123 goals in 304 outings.

Paul McCallum.
He said: “I’m very excited and happy to be here. I can’t wait to get going. It starts with a big game tomorrow.”

McCallum leaves the Daggers after they signed Inih Effiong from Aldershot Town.

The Spireites have been searching for a striker following the departure of Kabongo Tshimanga to Peterborough United.

As well as Tshimanga, Town have not been able to call upon fellow forwards Danny Rowe and Akwasi Asante.

McCallum could make his Chesterfield debut against league leaders Notts County on Saturday (5.20pm KO).

McCallum joined Dagenham on a three-year deal in 2020 from Solihull Moors

He started his career at West Ham United and has also played for Portsmouth, Aldershot, Leyton Orient, Barnet and Eastleigh.

