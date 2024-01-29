Chesterfield side 'surpasses' title-winning Leyton Orient one, says Spireites coach

Michael Jacobs and Will Grigg in action against Southend United. Picture: Tina Jenner

Webb was assistant to the late Justin Edinburgh when Orient were crowned champions in 2019.

That team had the likes of Jobi McAnuff and Macaulay Bonne in it, and they finished top on 89 points, scoring 73 goals and losing just seven times.

But despite it being only the end of January, Town are already on 74 points, have netted 72 times and suffered just three defeats. Not forgetting they have also won a club record 18 home games in a row.

Asked how the two sides compare, Webb told the DT: "The team at Leyton Orient led by Justin Edinburgh and the captain Jobi McAnuff and the characters within it were extraordinary I thought at the time. This lot surpasses that. That is no criticism to that group of players. It is not just the football, it is the commeraderie, the togetherness and the niceness of their personalities whilst being characters. Fair play to the gaffer for the recruitment and getting all those certain types of players.”

At this rate, the Blues will have the league title sewn up by March, but although the fans might be dreaming, everyone else knows there is still a job to do.

Webb explained: "Football is about creating memories and as a club when most of your recent memories have been depressing ones, you should enjoy these moments. Everyone works so hard to pay to bring their family to football games so why shouldn’t they dream, why shouldn’t they enjoy it, it is all part of being a release for people. Our fans are intelligent enough to know that we have not won it yet, but for the here and now let them enjoy the fact that we are 16 points clear.

"We have got to focus on our house and keep going about it nice and quietly like we are because believe me the gaffer is keeping everyone’s feet on the ground, not that they need it. A few pats on the back and they are off. Until it is mathematical, believe me everyone has got their feet firmly on the ground because we are nowhere near it yet.”

Chesterfield were ruthless on Saturday as they beat Southend United, who along with Halifax, have the joint best defensive record in the league.