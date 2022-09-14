Town are top of the table after starting the campaign eight games unbeaten.

“There is a real belief at the minute that if we are drawing, we will go and win the game, whilst knowing you are not going to lose the game,” Webb said.

Danny Webb.

"Whether we had 10-men or not, we showed the qualites that you need to be at the top. Hopefully in 30-games time I am saying it is the qualities we showed that won us the league but that is miles away the moment.

"To go up you do need resilience and I think what was pleasing was that balance between old school resilience like putting your body on the line, skill and an absolute worldie of a goal from Jeff King.”

It was another memerable evening under the lights at the Technique, capped off by a goal of the season contender from King which turned out to be the winner.

"It is what people come and pay their money to watch football for, night’s like tonight,” Webb said.

"At 2-1 down it did not look good with 10-men against a strong team.

"We rode the storm after they scored and we made the change with Tim Akinola coming on and giving us a little bit more structure in the centre of the pitch.

"Being a man down you hope the boys give 100 per cent and a little bit more and they certainly did that.”

Next up is a trip to 18th placed Yeovil Town this Saturday.

“It will be a tough one,” Webb added.

"No matter where teams are in the league we know that we are a scalp because we are top of the league. Even if weren’t, we would still be a scalp because we are still a very big club in this league.