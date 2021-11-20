Chesterfield beat Solihull Moors 2-0 on Saturday.

Solihull had Kyle Storer sent off for a bad challenge on Luke Croll in the first-half before goals from Alex Whittle and Kabongo Tshimanga put the Spireites in control at the break.

Town were professional in the second-half and they remain top of the league after extending their unbeaten run to nine games.

“I think the performance was solid,” Webb said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think the play was very good, the boys are really understanding the way the manager wants us to play.

"The manager tweaked a few things at half-time that he was not overly happy and that is him as a manager, his standards are so high and that is why everyone gets pushed, including staff, to the best of their ability and it is no coincidence that we are seeing the rewards of that at the minute.

"We could have added a few more, that is maybe a slight disappointment, but I think that is a sign of a team going places that you can go two up, miss a few chances but still see the game out.

"Saidou Khan is disappointed that he has not scored and at the end Liam Mandeville had a good chance and I think four-nil woud be a fair reflection.

"But the main thing is we did not end up hanging on, we saw it out, got a clean sheet and we played like a team who are top of the league.”

He added: "A key to getting promotion is putting your bodies on the line, marking people from set-pieces, tracking runners, because if you do then miss the odd chance you have still got that solid base behind you. It is important that grit and determination carries on.

"We feel so confident at the minute with our defensive responsibilities whether it is set-plays or open play, everyone just keeps fighting, working and being responsible for the cause. No matter what they threw at us we dealt with it quite comfortably.”

Webb felt the red card for Storer was deserved and that it was a ‘nasty tackle’.

He also backed Town to still win the game had it stayed 11v11.

Whittle opened the scoring nine minutes before half-time after some good link-up play down the left.

"It was an excellent finish and he has been excellent since he has come back into the side, in and out of possession,” Webb said. “He is a little soldier but he is a good footballer as well. I am pleased for him today that not only did he have a good performance but he scored a great goal.”

Tshimanga doubled the lead just before the break with a powerful near post finish, his 17th goal of the season.

Webb added: "When he gets into that position most players you think ‘square it’ but with him you just say ‘hit it’. He is on a good run of form and long may that continue.”