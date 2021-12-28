Chesterfield and Halifax played out a 1-1 draw.

Substitute Jack Clarke equalised with five minutes remaining to cancel out Matty Warburton’s first-half opener.

The draw means Town stay top of the league and extend their unbeaten run to 12.

“They were the better team in the first-half and we could not quite get to grips with it really,” Rowe said.

"We lost too many second balls and our second barrier was not quite good enough and they countered quite well.

"And up the other end we did not retain the ball well enough.

"It was an even first-half on stats but if I am being honest they probably deserved to be in the lead.

"We dominated the second-half and looked like the only team likely to win it.

"We had double shots, double final-third entries, double crosses, so you are disappointed coming away with a draw.

"It was fantasic occasion and both teams are going to have a good season on that viewing.

"We showed fantastic character and spirit.

"The equaliser came from pure guts and glory.

"I am really pleased with our second-half performance, there are loads of positives to take.”

This was the Spireites’ first game in 17 days after a Covid outbreak at the club.

Akwasi Asante started his first game in eight months and Gavin Gunning played for the first time since October, with the in-form Jamie Grimes and Liam Mandeville dropping out.

Asante got an hour under his belt and Gunning played the full 90.

On his team selection, Rowe said: "Some of the players have only had one or two sessions and it is hard because there is not enough research on Covid. Some players can overcome it quicker than others.

"Curtis (Weston) came off at half-time and we gambled on that. It was not the right decision for him to play. He was not ready.

"That is where the first goal came from. The lungs and legs were not there to get close enough to Warburton.”

There was a controversial moment in the second-half when the hosts were awarded a penalty but then referee Garreth Rhodes overruled his own decision after consulting his linesman.

“The officiating today was not at the standard required for both teams,” Rowe said.

"You can’t give a penalty and be overruled from 40 yards.

"Tyrone (Williams) has handled it but he has been pushed so it is a foul on Tyrone first.

“There are decisions which are endangering the safety of my players. Liam Mandeville has split his eye open and it is not a free-kick. He is lucky not to be concussed.

"We lost the advantage and we played with a drop ball – scandalous.”

Clarke came off the bench to bag the equaliser late on after good work by Alex Whittle but he appeared to pull his hamstring late on, an injury he has only just recovered from.