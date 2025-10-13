Chesterfield beat Salford City 2-0 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Our Spireites reporter Liam Norcliffe reflects on Chesterfield’s 2-0 win against Salford City on Saturday.

Before the game I posted on social media that I was not sure what to expect. I would not have been surprised had the Spireites recorded a handsome victory, whether it had been a dull draw or if the visitors exploited Town’s weaknesses and left with all three points. That is just how things have been going lately.

Thankfully, it was more the former. Now, don’t get me wrong, it was not particularly pretty or flashy. It was more solid rather than spectacular. But it was chalk and cheese from that hammering at Colchester. It was the type of performance that Chesterfield really needed to show that they have in their locker.

It might not be the way they want to play in the long-term but it was a display which was very much needed for the here and now. They might need to play like that more often just to stay in touch with those at the top and then they can think about being a bit more expansive in the second-half of the season.

At Colchester, Chesterfield were run all over. They let the U’s have 22 shots, including 12 on target, 38 box entries and were out-tackled. On Saturday, the Blues stripped it back and went back to basics. They played forward and ran forward. They played more longer balls. They won the second balls and the duels. They restricted Salford to just one shot on target. Now, they were not exactly sparkling in attack, but I think most people turned up wanting to see their team be hard to beat and they got that.

For me, the standout comment from Paul Cook’s post-match interview a week ago was how he said he was willing to change and that he is not a manager who would stick to his ways no matter what. And he was true to his word because against Salford, and against Burton Albion, we have seen Chesterfield give up possession and become a more effective side. Sometimes you just need to grind it out.

Another home game is coming up this Saturday against Fleetwood Town. Chesterfield will need to do exactly the same again. I personally hope this approach is not just a one-off.