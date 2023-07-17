Here are some of the main talking points we have picked out:

ENCOURAGING SIGNS

Chesterfield can be pleased with the way they performed and it should give them a lot of belief going forward. They played with an identity and did not stray away from their possession-based attacking football despite the level of the opposition. They will have wanted to have created more clear chances but they did well to get so many final third entries. This was the first time they have not scored in pre-season but they came up against some experienced defenders who will be playing regularly in the top-flight. They will be disappointed with the goals they conceded but they won’t be facing that quality of striker, like they did in the second-half in Iliman Ndiaye and Ollie McBurnie, in the National League. The standards went up a notch when they came on and they linked-up time and time again.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

HARRY THE CAT

Goalkeeper Harry Tyrer made a big impression with a couple of excellent saves in both halves. He stood tall to stick out a leg to deny Will Osula in the first 45 and the pick of the bunch was probably a low save down to his left to stop Ollie McBurnie’s header going in after the break. This was the most he had been tested in pre-season and he came out of it with flying colours. In the National League, especially playing for Chesterfield, you might only be needed to make a save once or twice in a game but it could be the difference between winning and drawing and Tyrer is giving the impression that he could be the match-winning keeper they have been searching for. On this evidence, the 21-year-old is going to win the Spireites a lot of points this season and become a fan favourite.

INFECTIOUS BAILEY

Another player who caught the eye was young midfielder Bailey Hobson. The 20-year-old put himself about against the team he supports and the crowd fed off his energy. He was infectious. He put a foot in, got his body in between man and ball, rode tackles, won fouls and had shots. He also took up some intelligent positions and showed that he can go past people. Like Tyrer, he’s another one who could become a fan favourite.

INCOMING

Danny Webb’s comments after the game suggest that Harley Curtis will be signing on the dotted line after impressing on trial. The lively attacker played 60 minutes and showed more signs that he would be worth a punt. He’s got a lot of potential and you would think his wages would not break the bank. Paul Cook wants options in the attacking trio positions and Curtis, despite being more of a natural striker, has proved he can play there. I would like to see him get some decent minutes in the lone striker role before the end of pre-season just to see how he does.

