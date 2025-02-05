Chesterfield set to submit final EFL squad list as big decisions loom

Paul Cook. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Chesterfield will submit their final squad list to the EFL on Thursday.

The Spireites, like all clubs, will have to name a 22-man squad, excluding goalkeepers and under-21 players, to the league which will then see them through to the end of the season.

The Blues’ list will look different to the one they submitted after the August transfer window, with James Berry, Dilan Markanday and Devan Tanton having moved on and with Mike Jones having given up his place to have surgery.

Town will have to make a number of tough decisions on some of their long-term injured players like Chey Dunkley and Kyle McFadzean, weighing up whether they could play any part in the campaign later down the line. They could also leave a spot or two free if they feel there is some business to be done in the free agent market.

"For us, it is what it is, the Dunkleys and the McFadzeans coming in and out coming, it is what it is,” Pau Cook said when asked about the list on Wednesday morning. “We have got to focus on the lads who are able to help us and what we are trying to achieve.”

Next up is a home game against high-flying Doncaster Rovers, who are closing in on leaders on Walsall.

"We are in a period now where the games come thick,” Cook added. “We walk into Doncaster tomorrow and they are ready. They are flying, they are going really well. Grant (McCann) had a look at the division last year. They will be disappointed that they didn’t go up through the play-offs. They are a really strong team so great credit to Grant and his staff. He is a very experienced manager, they are on a great run and why wouldn’t they be coming here full of confidence? Of course they will. We have to grasp that now, our confidence levels, and what can lead you to being a better team, and they only way to do that is winning games and scoring goals. It will be a good game.”