The young wideman, who is a fan favourite at the Northern Premier League Gladiators, scoring nine goals last season, will become the Spireites’ 11th summer addition.

He impressed against the Blues in a pre-season friendly last Saturday.

Born in Nigeria, Uchegbulam grew up in Italy until his mid-teenage years before moving to the UK.

He was at AC Milan until he was nine-years-old.

After moving to England, he signed for non-league clubs Stockport Town and Mossley.

He has previously had trials at Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic and Salford City.

Uchegbulam signed for Matlock in May 2021, with manager Paul Phillips saying at the time: “The kid’s just 20 with the world at his feet, he’s someone that will excite the crowd, offering us a different dimension with the way he can go past players. He’s the type of lad who can do what he wants, he’ll bring us goals, he’ll offer lightning pace which is something I feel we’ve been missing and there’s also adaptability for he can play as a number 7, 9, 10 or 11. We’re delighted to have him on board and I’m sure our fans will like what they see.”

Jesurun Uchegbulam pictured in action for Matlock Town.

Former Matlock assistant manager, Dave Wild, who coached Uchegbulam at both Stockport Town, Mossley and the Gladiators, also had plenty of praise for the youngster.

He told The Star in 2019: “He’s a wide midfielder, he’s old school in his style of play. His pace is frightening, he’s got a good frame on him and he loves to beat people.

“He’s got the skills to be developed into a centre-forward or down the middle, I think.”