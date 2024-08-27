Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield are set to miss out on re-signing goalkeeper Harry Tyrer, we understand.

The 22-year-old recorded 12 clean sheets as he helped the Spireites win the National League title last season after joining on a season-long loan from Everton.

Town had been hopeful of tempting the fan favourite back for another year and he said that he would be open to it but he is set to sign elsewhere, with League One Blackpool the most likely destination. The managerless Tangerines are searching for a new stopper after selling number one Dan Grimshaw to Plymouth Argyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyrer has been at his boyhood Everton since he was seven and has risen through the ranks, having successful loan spells at both Chester and Chesterfield. He penned a new one-year deal with the Toffees in April, tieing him down until June 2026.

Harry Tyrer. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites have been looking for another goalkeeper all summer, with former Sheffield United and Rotherham United man Jamal Blackman offered a contract but he turned it down.

Ryan Boot has impressed in pre-season and in the first few proper games. Young stopper Ashton Rinaldo played against Manchester City under-21s in the EFL Trophy and saved a penalty to help them win the shootout but the 18-year-old is not ready to be a number two just yet.

The Blues have opted to go without a keeper on the bench so far and although that was an approach that they took in the National League with only five subs being allowed, this year they can name seven on the bench, so it would make sense to include one long-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The transfer window closes this Friday at 11pm and then clubs have to submit their official squad lists. Those not registered cannot play but they could be loaned out to the National League where there is no such deadline. The window reopens again on January 1 2025.

Paul Cook has said that he is hoping to bring in two more additions before the deadline.

Chesterfield return to league action on Saturday away at leaders Gillingham (12.30pm).