Chesterfield set to make decision on trialist former Sheffield United and Rotherham United goalkeeper
The 30-year-old has been training with the Spireites for a couple of weeks and featured in the last pre-season game against Scunthorpe United.
The former Sheffield United and Rotherham United stopper is a free agent after being released by Burton Albion.
“The gaffer is going to have a chat with the lad and us as staff today about what to do with him," Danny Webb said on Thursday morning.
"Obviously if we want to get him involved for the game against Swindon then we have got to do it quite quickly due to registration rules.
"Since he has come in he has been excellent for us. If he doesn’t end up signing, or he is not offered anything, then obviously we go in with Ryan Boot.”
The DT understands that bringing back Harry Tyrer on loan is still a possibility, but any deal to be done is on hold until Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is back up to speed after playing for England in Euro 2024.
If Blackman was to sign and then Tyrer soon becomes available, then that would leave them with three senior goalkeepers alongside Boot. However, unlike last season in the National League, the Blues will be able to name seven subs, meaning there is more space to name a stopper on the bench, which is not something they did in the fifth-tier.
Webb continued: "The manager is quite patient with what he does, there is a method to what he does and how does it, and I think to rush and force something ahead of a game where maybe in a week or two you get the right person, whatever position they are in, and you play a bit of a waiting game, without waiting too long, there is a bit of a balance to that argument, that is probably the way we will go this season. We have waited a long time to get back in this division and the last thing anyone needs to do now is making rash decisions.”
