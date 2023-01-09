Chesterfield set to make changes for Wealdstone clash in National League
There is a ‘good chance’ that Chesterfield will make some changes for the visit to Wealdstone on Tuesday night.
The Spireites return to National League action after their epic 3-3 FA Cup draw against West Brom on Saturday.
The physical output was the highest of the season so there could be changes to the line-up because of fatigue.
The good news is there are no fresh injury concerns, according to coach Danny Webb.
"We have got a good squad, if we need to make some changes due to fatigue, we will have to weigh it up,” Webb said at Monday’s pre-match press conference.
"I think there is a good chance (of changes). The stats show that Saturday was the highest distance we have covered as a team this season, which probably is not that surprising because you have to run that little bit longer and harder against a team of that quality.”
A long midweek trip to Wealdstone could be seen as a bit of a banana-skin after the excitement of West Brom but Webb is confident that the lads will be professional.
He explained: “Everyone was a little bit flat in the dressing room after, which is great really because it wasn’t like we had just got done 4-0 at home and it had been a damp squib.
“The question is a valid one because how many times have you seen a team really turn it on in the FA Cup and then go to a league game on Tuesday and not even turn up. We need to make sure we are on it. But we have got a good mindset and we do things properly. The boys are up for a battle tomorrow.”
Wealdstone have only lost one of their last nine in the league and moved into the play-off positions so Webb is fully aware of the task they face.
“It is going to be very tough,” he added. “They are a comfortable National League team and, by the looks of it, they are going for it. They are not settling for ‘little old Wealdstone’, they want to kick-on and they have got some good players. They play a really attractive football and they change formations within games, they are very tactically switched-on. We know we are going to have to be on our game.”