The Spireites return to National League action after their epic 3-3 FA Cup draw against West Brom on Saturday.

The physical output was the highest of the season so there could be changes to the line-up because of fatigue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The good news is there are no fresh injury concerns, according to coach Danny Webb.

Bailey Clements in action against West Brom. Picture: Tina Jenner.

"We have got a good squad, if we need to make some changes due to fatigue, we will have to weigh it up,” Webb said at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

"I think there is a good chance (of changes). The stats show that Saturday was the highest distance we have covered as a team this season, which probably is not that surprising because you have to run that little bit longer and harder against a team of that quality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A long midweek trip to Wealdstone could be seen as a bit of a banana-skin after the excitement of West Brom but Webb is confident that the lads will be professional.

He explained: “Everyone was a little bit flat in the dressing room after, which is great really because it wasn’t like we had just got done 4-0 at home and it had been a damp squib.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The question is a valid one because how many times have you seen a team really turn it on in the FA Cup and then go to a league game on Tuesday and not even turn up. We need to make sure we are on it. But we have got a good mindset and we do things properly. The boys are up for a battle tomorrow.”

Wealdstone have only lost one of their last nine in the league and moved into the play-off positions so Webb is fully aware of the task they face.

Advertisement Hide Ad