The latest blow is that Manny Oyeleke is likely to miss out with a calf problem.

Town will not be able to call upon Tyrone Williams who is cup-tied.

They join Haydn Hollis, Gavin Gunning, Laurence Maguire, George Carline, Jeff King, Joe Rowley, Jack Clarke, Danny Rowe, Akwasi Asante and Tom Denton on the absence list.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manny Oyeleke is struggling with a calf injury.

On the injury situation, manager James Rowe said at Friday’s pre-match press conference: “It is exactly the same, there is no difference.

"Manny Oyeleke has not been training all week. It is a complicated one because he has got full strength in his calf so we are looking at other areas where the pain is coming from. We can’t quite get to the bottom of it because some days he is okay and other days he is not. Hopefully that will work out itself and he will be able to return to league action the following week at Grimsby.

"There is no progress on Danny Rowe still so he is out.”

However, there is more positive news on Clarke and Asante who could return this month.

Calvin Miller is available after his suspension.

"The one positive is Jack and Akwasi have upped their training but this game has come too soon,” Rowe added.