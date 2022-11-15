Chesterfield set to find out FA Cup second round opponents
Chesterfield will find out tonight who they will face in the FA Cup second round.
The Spireites will travel to either AFC Wimbledon or Weymouth, who clash on Tuesday evening, over the weekend of November 26.
The Terras, bottom of the National League South, held the 15th-placed League Two Dons to a 1-1 draw 10 days ago.
The winner will host Town for a chance to advance into the third round which is when Premier League clubs enter the competition.
Winners of second round ties receive £67,000 in prize money.
The Blues have already bagged £50,000 in prize money for reaching this stage.
As a result of progressing to the second round, Chesterfield’s National League game at home to Woking has been rearranged for Tuesday, December 20 with a 7.45pm kick-off.