The regionalised draw will be made on talkSport2 at about 3.15pm and the Spireites will be ball number two.

The ties will be played on Saturday, October 15.

The winners of fourth qualifying round ties receive £9,375 in prize money, while the losers get £3,125.

The draw for the FA Cup fourth qualifying round takes place on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town could be drawn against another National League club or a team from a lower division at this stage.

This is the last round before the first round proper when League One and League Two clubs enter.

First round matches will be played on Saturday, November 5.

The Spireites beat Curzon Ashton at this stage of the competition last year on their way to reaching the third round against then European champions Chelsea.