Chesterfield set to find out EFL Trophy opponents - last 32 draw details

Chesterfield will soon find out their opponents for the round of 32 in the EFL Trophy.

The Spireites topped their group after a penalty shootout win against Manchester City under-21s, an away victory at Lincoln City and a home success over Grimsby Town. Those results secured them first place and a home tie in the last 32 of the competition.

The group stages finished on Tuesday night and now clubs are awaiting to find out who they will play next. And it has now been confirmed that the draw will take place live on Sky Sports News this Friday, in the build-up to the Championship match between Plymouth Argyle and Watford. Chesterfield are ball number seven in the northern section. Emma Saunders will host the draw alongside Jobi McAnuff and Jamie Mackie.

Finishing top means the Blues guaranteed themselves a home clash against one of the second-placed finishes in the northern section. This means they could face any of: Tranmere Rovers, Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Aston Villa under-21s, Crewe Alexandra, Huddersfield Town and Bradford City.

Chesterfield are in the last 32 of the EFL Trophy.

The matches are due to take place the week commencing Monday, December 9, which would be after Tranmere Rovers at home and before Carlisle United away in the league. In terms of prize money, winners in this round get £20,000, while the winners of the final at Wembley bank £100,000.

The trophy fixtures remains regionalised until the quarter-finals. From the round of 32 to the semi-finals, no extra time shall be played. Matches will go straight to penalties if the score is level after 90 minutes. Extra time will apply only in the final if the result is level after 90 minutes.

Chesterfield have used this competition to blood some youngsters and give minutes to players on the fringes of the first-team and those returning from injury.

The Spireites have of course reached the final of the trophy twice, beating Swindon Town in 2012 and losing to Peterborough United in 2014. Peterborough are the current holders, having overcome Wycombe Wanderers in last season’s competition.

Northern section clubs still in the cup: Stockport County, Tranmere Rovers, Wrexham, Port Vale, Morecambe, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Aston Villa U21, Blackpool, Crewe Alexandra, Doncaster Rovers, Huddersfield Town, Chesterfield, Lincoln City, Rotherham United.

Bradford City.

Southern section clubs still in the cup: Walsall, Birmingham City, Wycombe Wanderers, AFC Wimbledon, Charlton Athletic, Cambridge United, Peterborough United, Stevenage, Colchester United, Leyton Orient, Burton Albion, Northampton Town, Exeter City, Swindon Town,

Cheltenham Town, Reading.