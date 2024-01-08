Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites are six points clear at the top of the league and they have an opportunity to extend their lead in midweek. This is one of three games in hand for Paul Cook’s so they will be aiming to make it count.

Their next opponents have been having a fantastic season, sitting eighth in the table, one point off the play-offs with three games in hand, but they are going to be without five key players who have contributed massively to their success.

Goalkeeper Archie Mair, 22, who saved two Chesterfield penalties for Notts County in the play-off final last season, has been recalled from his by his parent club Norwich City ahead of a loan move to League Two Morecambe. He has recorded seven clean sheets this campaign.

Archie Mair saved two Chesterfield penalties in the play-off final last season. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Like Mair, defender Kyran Lofthouse, 23, has been recalled by his parent club Barnsley. The full-back, who has grabbed seven assists, won Gateshead’s December Player of the Month award.

Striker Billy Chadwick, 23, was recalled by Stockport County, who then released him so he could join York City.

And midfielder Ed Francis, 24, who is a regular starter, has been ruled out for the ‘forseeable future’ after suffering a fractured skull on New Year’s Day.

But probably the biggest blow of all is losing forward Stephen Wearne, 23, who has linked-up with former Gateshead boss Mike Willamson at MK Dons for a fee. Wearne scored 12 goals and got 16 assists in 36 appearances.

Gateshead, who have only won one of their last five in the league, could only name four substitutes in their last match, which was a 2-0 defeat to York City on New Year’s Day.