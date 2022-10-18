Chesterfield set to face striker who has 'Cheek-y' record against them

Every club has those players who ALWAYS seem to score against them.

No matter what form your team is in, and whether that particular player has gone 20-odd games without a goal, you can guarantee they will find the onion bag.

For Chesterfield, their modern day ‘enemy’ is Bromley striker Michael Cheek – and they face him once again this Saturday.

Michael Cheek always scores against Chesterfield.

The in-form Ravens have worked their way up the table in recent weeks after going five unbeaten in the league and they are only below the Spireites on goals scored.

Cheek himself is not in great form (I’ve said it now!) with just two goals in 13 appearances so far this season.

But if his recent record against the Blues is anything to go by, then we should not be surprised if he bags a hat-trick this weekend because the 31-year-old has scored six in eight when facing Chesterfield.

For Bromley, he notched a brace in a 2-1 home win back in September 2019, a single in a 2-1 away victory in April 2021, and another double in last season’s 2-2 draw at the Technique.

And it is not just Ravens he scores against the Spireites for.

Cheek also found the back of the net for Ebbsfleet United in a 3-3 draw in January 2019.