The 21-year-old has not been available for the last two matches against Oldham Athletic and Wealdstone and he will not be part of the squad for the trip to Gateshead on Saturday.

His absence is a blow for the goal-shy Spireites because he is their leading marksman with 10 in all competitions.

"Dobs is not available tomorrow,” manager Paul Cook confirmed. “He is probably not going to be available for the next couple of games, for sure, but let’s see where it goes.”

Armando Dobra.

It also remains to be seen whether Ash Palmer, Akwasi Asante and Danny Rowe will be available for selection after missing the midweek trip to Wrexham.

Chesterfield go into the game winless in nine, while Gateshead are fifth from bottom and are fighting relegation.

