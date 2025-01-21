Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield are set to announce the signing of experienced defender Kyle McFadzean from Blackburn Rovers.

The 37-year-old has been linked with the Spireites recently and he has now been pictured in Spireites training clothing outside the SMH Group Stadium.

The defender, who doesn’t live far from Chesterfield, will bring a wealth of experience to the ranks, with more than 600 career appearances and four promotions across 20 years.

He has been limited to just four appearances in all competitions this season but he has been on the bench 21 times for Rovers in the Championship. The Sheffield-born defender is a popular figure at Ewood Park, with manager John Eustace calling him a ‘fantastic professional and a fantastic person.’

Kyle McFadzean in action for Blackburn Rovers. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

McFadzean signed a new one-year contract with Blackburn last summer after impressing in the second-half of last season after joining in January. He has won promotions from the National League, League Two and League One and, as well as playing for Blackburn and Coventry, he has also been at Alfreton Town, Crawley Town and MK Dons, after starting out at Sheffield United.

McFadzean is set to become Chesterfield’s fourth signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Janoi Donacien, Bim Pepple and Jack Sparkes. In other news, James Berry is having a medical at Wycombe Wanderers ahead of a move to the League One club.