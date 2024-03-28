Chesterfield set their sights on two more targets now title is secured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Town wrapped up the title and promotion last Saturday but still have five games left, including two this bank holiday weekend.

They have broken a number of club records along the way and they scored their 100th league goal in their title-clinching match against Boreham Wood.

One more away win would make it a club record 13 but the main priority is getting at least five more points to reach 100 and remaining unbeaten at home.

Coach Danny Webb said: “We had meetings yesterday and it is all about winning as many games as we can now and finishing strong. We want to see performances.

"We have been asked about records all season and now you can focus on doing those sort of things.

"We don’t want to see any of those performances that we had at Dorking or Halifax.

"We want to maintain our unbeaten run at home – that is a big thing the maanger keeps talking about.

"We have talked about the 100 points and the unbeaten home record – I think they would be massive for the club.”

Now that the dust had settled slightly on Chesterfield’s title triumph, Webb was asked about his reflections on the day and the celebrations.

"You really wished the day and night could have gone on for longer,” he said “I sat with my family and had a beer and you try and soak it all in and the joy on people’s faces and tears running down their eyes – it is fantastic.

"There have been dark times, protests and anger in their bellies and now they have got a bit of joy in their bellies.

"We are back where we belong, in my opinion, and every person associated with this football club and town should enjoy every moment.

"Everyone has been off the same page all season, led by a very experienced manager and a club that does the right things. I think we have carried ourselves well, we have shown a bit of class throughout the season, and the table does not lie.

"Last year was painful, but sometimes you have to go through those things to appreciate the good times.