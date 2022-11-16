The Dons beat Weymouth 3-1 on Tuesday night in a first round replay after the first match finished 1-1.

It means the Spireites will visit the 15th-placed League Two club over the weekend of November 26. The exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Winners of second round ties get £67,000 in prize money.

Town have already bagged £50,000 from winning their two FA Cup games so far.

Wimbledon will be the second League Two side that the Blues have faced in the competition, after beating Northampton Town 1-0 in round one.

The tie will also be a first visit for Chesterfield to Wimbledon’s Cherry Red Records stadium at Plough Lane, which has a capacity of 9,300.

Formed in 2002, the phoenix club made it their aim to return to their ‘spiritual home’ and they did so two years ago in November 2020.

The last fixture between the two clubs was a goalless draw in January 2017 in League Two.

The winners will advance to the third round, which is when Premier League clubs enter the competition.