Since that gut-wrenching day at Meadow Lane 13 players have been released, two have left by mutual consent and one has been sold, while seven new faces have arrived. It may be the off-season but it has definitely not been a quiet last six weeks.

With another month to go until the big kick-off on August 21, Chesterfield’s squad is shaping up nicely and manager James Rowe has said there will be more changes to come. I think we will see another three or four leave with the same number coming in. Another goalkeeper and a central defender are a priority.

Time will tell but on paper the signings made so far look shrewd and have added some much-needed pace, quality, experience and depth to the side and I have got no doubts that when Rowe has finished his recruitment drive Town will be in even better shape.

Chesterfield take on Alfreton Town at the Impact Arena on Saturday.

Scott Loach and Stefan Payne bring know-how at either end of the pitch, Jeff King and Calvin Miller add blistering pace in the wing-back positions, centre-back Jamie Grimes is a bit of an unknown but his size and stature suggests he eats raw meat for breakfast, Saidou Khan has been described as a box-to-box midfielder who has got a good ‘engine’ and of course we know the potential Jack Clarke has.

Tomorrow’s opponents will provide the Blues with a tough test at the Impact Arena in scorching heat.

The Reds have already got two friendlies under their belt, losing 2-1 against Nottingham Forest last weekend before being narrowly edged out 1-0 against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Experienced striker Matt Rhead, formerly of Boreham Wood and Lincoln City, is one notable addition to the Alfreton squad this summer.

Chesterfield will certainly make the short trip in completely different circumstances to last September when then manager John Pemberton was absent through Covid as the Spireites lost 2-0 in a game played behind closed doors.

Thankfully, Town fans will be in attendance tomorrow having been given an initial allocation of 600 tickets which must be bought in advance.