Town staged a thrilling second-half comeback against promotion rivals Notts County on Tuesday night to cut the gap to leaders Stockport County to just three points.

Two goals from Laurence Maguire and an Akwasi Asante penalty sealed the turnaround on a memorable night at the Technique Stadium.

“I think it spreads belief in the small group we have got at the minute,” Webb told the DT.

Jamie Grimes in action for Chesterfield against Notts County.

"I think it is a bit of a wake-up call to other clubs in the league that regardless of the injury crisis, we have got some very good players, manager, supporters and board.

"We are not going away without a fight.”

After two successive defeats, the Blues have now recorded back-to-back wins and are very much in the promotion picture with 13 games remaining.

“We have been the master of our downfall in a few ways in recent weeks but you have to learn lessons from that,” Webb said.

"Sometimes it takes time for a group to learn. Even though we are so far into the season now, if they can learn now, what a time to put those lessons into practice.”

Asked by the DT what the difference was in the second-half, Webb replied: “I think courage. It is not that they did not show it in the first-half but when you have a first-half where you concede a poor goal and you have got 2,000 Notts County fans singing their hearts out it is easy to go the other way.

"We kept passing it, we did not resort to whacking it and hoping, even on a bobbly pitch we managed to play some good stuff.”

Maguire’s goals were his first of the season and they both came from Jeff King set-pieces.

Webb said: "We are not a big team so we have to make sure our bigger players are the ones who attack aggressively and get on the end of King’s deliveries. There were a couple in the first-half that were brilliant but no one was on the end of them. It was nice that we attacked the box and caused some panic in their trenches.

"It is great for him (Maguire). He is a good lad. I think him and Grimesy as a partnership are looking really good.”

Saidou Khan made his first start in six games and produced a top performance.

"He was excellent,” Webb said. “He brought life and energy and sometimes that is what you need. With people like Kabs out you need players who are going to cause excitement and get the fans going because when the fans get going we all get going. It is great for them to lift us but sometimes we have to lift them.”