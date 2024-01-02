News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

Chesterfield selection decisions for win against Solihull Moors explained

A couple of selection decisions in Chesterfield’s epic win against Solihull Moors have been explained.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 10:17 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 10:17 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

With captain Jamie Grimes starting his three-match suspension, some fans wondered whether Tyrone Williams would come in and partner Ash Palmer at the heart of the defence.

Williams, who recently signed a new contract until summer 2025, has been out injured for two months with a thigh problem and although he is edging closer to a return it was felt that it was not worth taking the risk.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Coach Danny Webb told the DT: “He was very close to being on the bench today but we just felt that if there was an injury to a defender early on Ryheem Sheckleford would be the better bet because of his fitness.”

Most Popular
Miguel Freckleton.Miguel Freckleton.
Miguel Freckleton.

With Williams left out, Miguel Freckleton got the nod to play alongside Palmer at centre-back.

On his performance, Webb said: "What a tough game for him to come into against a 6ft 8in centre-forward who wins most headers. I felt for him on the second goal because I have watched it back and he did slip and lost his man for the header. I spoke to him yesterday and gave him some advice and what to do and what not to do, to take it all in his stride, learn from it, and he was part of a massive win. It is all massively part of his development. He played next Palms who helped him no end. Big shoes to fill, he (Grimes) is our captain. He stepped in a big pressurised situation and at 2-0 he didn’t buckle.”

There were four changes to the starting line-up from the defeat on Boxing Day and one of those was Darren Oldaker coming in for Mike Jones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On that selection decision, Webb said: "With such an array of talent in midfield, whoever we play, you back us to win. Sadly Jonesy made his only mistake he has made all season for us, but that was no reason why he was left out, I thought he was excellent apart from that mistake. DJ was outstanding in his last home performance and alongside Tom (Naylor) today I thought they battled to the end.”

Related topics:Chesterfield