Chesterfield selection decisions for win against Solihull Moors explained

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With captain Jamie Grimes starting his three-match suspension, some fans wondered whether Tyrone Williams would come in and partner Ash Palmer at the heart of the defence.

Williams, who recently signed a new contract until summer 2025, has been out injured for two months with a thigh problem and although he is edging closer to a return it was felt that it was not worth taking the risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coach Danny Webb told the DT: “He was very close to being on the bench today but we just felt that if there was an injury to a defender early on Ryheem Sheckleford would be the better bet because of his fitness.”

Miguel Freckleton.

With Williams left out, Miguel Freckleton got the nod to play alongside Palmer at centre-back.

On his performance, Webb said: "What a tough game for him to come into against a 6ft 8in centre-forward who wins most headers. I felt for him on the second goal because I have watched it back and he did slip and lost his man for the header. I spoke to him yesterday and gave him some advice and what to do and what not to do, to take it all in his stride, learn from it, and he was part of a massive win. It is all massively part of his development. He played next Palms who helped him no end. Big shoes to fill, he (Grimes) is our captain. He stepped in a big pressurised situation and at 2-0 he didn’t buckle.”

There were four changes to the starting line-up from the defeat on Boxing Day and one of those was Darren Oldaker coming in for Mike Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad