Chesterfield selection decisions for win against Solihull Moors explained
With captain Jamie Grimes starting his three-match suspension, some fans wondered whether Tyrone Williams would come in and partner Ash Palmer at the heart of the defence.
Williams, who recently signed a new contract until summer 2025, has been out injured for two months with a thigh problem and although he is edging closer to a return it was felt that it was not worth taking the risk.
Coach Danny Webb told the DT: “He was very close to being on the bench today but we just felt that if there was an injury to a defender early on Ryheem Sheckleford would be the better bet because of his fitness.”
With Williams left out, Miguel Freckleton got the nod to play alongside Palmer at centre-back.
On his performance, Webb said: "What a tough game for him to come into against a 6ft 8in centre-forward who wins most headers. I felt for him on the second goal because I have watched it back and he did slip and lost his man for the header. I spoke to him yesterday and gave him some advice and what to do and what not to do, to take it all in his stride, learn from it, and he was part of a massive win. It is all massively part of his development. He played next Palms who helped him no end. Big shoes to fill, he (Grimes) is our captain. He stepped in a big pressurised situation and at 2-0 he didn’t buckle.”
There were four changes to the starting line-up from the defeat on Boxing Day and one of those was Darren Oldaker coming in for Mike Jones.
On that selection decision, Webb said: "With such an array of talent in midfield, whoever we play, you back us to win. Sadly Jonesy made his only mistake he has made all season for us, but that was no reason why he was left out, I thought he was excellent apart from that mistake. DJ was outstanding in his last home performance and alongside Tom (Naylor) today I thought they battled to the end.”