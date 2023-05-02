​Chesterfield see off Oughtibridge in boss Noon’s last game

​A late flurry of goals in the first half and a well-placed finish from Georgina Williams capped off an impressive performance in Mike Noon’s final game in charge.

The opening half an hour did not give much hope for an entertaining match, with the only effort coming close to a goal being Shannon Purdy’s strike from the edge of the box which forced a good save out of the Oughtibridge goalkeeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But in the 39th minute, a corner for the hosts was cleared by the Blues and they jumped at the opportunity for a counter-attack, led by Williams who advanced into the Oughtibridge half and played a splitting through ball for Purdy to run onto who slotted past the keeper.

Chesterfield were 3-0 winners.

Three minutes later Kel Fidler beat her marker in the final third before playing a short pass into the box for Gina Camfield to control and fire an unstoppable shot into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Chesterfield’s assailment continued in the second half. Just four minutes in Fidler glided past her marker on the left wing before threading a pass through the two Oughtibridge centre halves and her pass found Williams who made it 3-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few minutes later Fidler almost grabbed a goal of her own. A cross was delivered into the box which found the winger in plenty of space, however she snatched at the shot and blazed it well over the crossbar.

The Blues’ relentless pressure continued as in the 65th minute Camfield pulled the trigger from the edge of the area and forced a good save from the keeper as she parried the shot, which fell back to Camfield but her follow-up effort was just wide.

The match took a turn in the 72nd minute when Chesterfield were reduced ten players, Millie Jebb-Geer dismissed after a 50/50 challenge near the halfway line.

The hosts’ best chance came with ten minutes left to play when a low-driven cross found an Oughtibridge player at the back post. She stretched a leg out to connect and did but the ball somehow catapulted over the bar from point blank range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad