Chesterfield secure key player to new contract after outstanding start to season
The 26-year-old has extended his stay until summer 2026.
The attacking midfielder, who has also filled in at right-back this season, has scored five goals and grabbed nine assists in 17 appearances this campaign. Not only has he been one of Chesterfield’s best players, but he has also been one of the standout performers in the whole of the National League. ‘Mandy’ won Chesterfield’s Player of the Year award last term and he has carried on his top displays this term.
The former Doncaster Rovers man was due to be out of contract at the end of this season so his new deal highlights his commitment to the Blues and it is also smart business by the club.
Mandeville is one of the first names on the team-sheet and is someone who manager Paul Cook trusts fully. This is the second time that he has signed a new contract since Cook returned to the Spireites which shows how much faith the boss has in him. He is closing in on his 200th appearance for Town, a landmark he is likely to achieve this season, having recently passed the 180 mark.
He will be hoping to celebrate his new contract in style on Sunday when Chesterfield host Portsmouth in the FA Cup first round.