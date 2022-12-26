Chesterfield rode their 'luck' in win against Scunthorpe United - reaction

Two goals from Joe Quigley secured the three points at Glanford Park to cement Town’s place in third going into 2023.

They fell behind when Caolan Lavery slotted in after 34 minutes but Quigley’s brace either side of half-time turned the scoreline around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites came under some pressure in the last 20 minutes and caused their own problems at times but they scraped through in the end.

Danny Webb.

"We knew it would not be easy but I think what you can do though when you are winning is make it easier for yourself,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

"We have hit the post three times and there were a couple of other opportunities to take it 3-1 and put it to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We rode our luck a bit when the ball hit their own man on the line but how many times have we had bad luck last season? Sometimes you make your own luck.

"It was a nervy last bit of the game but we hung on for the three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I say it every week but if you are going to get promoted then you have to ride those storms.

"There were a few mistakes at the end but what was nice was when someone did make a mistake there was someone there to cover that mistake and that is what teamwork is all about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scunthorpe’s main threat was on the counter and the league’s bottom side took the lead when former Spireite Lavery finished from inside the area.

But thankfully Quigley equalised six minutes later with a lovely strike from outside the area before adding a second from close-range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After we conceded the response was good,” Webb said.

"That was important because the longer it goes on, whether a team is bottom or top, it is hard to get an equaliser when they put everyone behind the ball like they did. They were shuffling side to side and made us work the ball sideways and they were happy for us to do that.

Advertisement Hide Ad