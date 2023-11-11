Chesterfield 'rode luck' before putting Barnet 'to the sword' - reaction

Chesterfield ‘rode their luck’ in the first-half but they put Barnet ‘to the sword’ after the break, coach Danny Webb said after a 4-2 win.

The Bees were the better team in the first 45 but it remained 0-0 until the Spireites ran riot after the break to go five points clear at the top with a game in hand.

After the match Webb said he feels this group of players is ‘special’. He explained: “There is a long way to go but to be five points clear at this stage of the season with a game in hand is a fantastic position for the football club. We are in pole position, the only thing to stop us from winning games is us, by taking our foot off the gas and lowering our effort-rate. But the players are bringing absolutely everything to the table. I am really impressed with the attitude of these players. There is something a little bit special in terms of their connection with each other. They want to learn and they want to get better. There were no mad celebrations in the dressing room. There is a job to do and they are determined to do it.”

Barnet hit the woodwork and had a couple of efforts cleared off the line in the first-half and they paid the price after the break.

Webb said: “The result is what everyone would have wished for. It is a great win. In the first-half we were off it and we rode our luck. We got outplayed. Barnet were the better team. In the second-half we upped our gears and we put them to the sword. I think in the end the result was fair, but certainly in the first-half we rode our luck.

“In the first-half we were not anywhere near our standards with the ball, but we did the uglier things well like heading and tackling and the flair players were working back and marking from corners. We had to liven up and we certainly went forwards in our performance. It could have been five or six, we are disappointed with the two we conceded, but at this moment in time who cares.

“In the second-half we played a mixture of styles. We played longer balls into (Will) Grigg, we played it out from the back, we counter-attacked well, we ticked loads of boxes. It is disappointing we did not get the clean sheet but we will analyse those two next week.”

A crowd of 9,667 watched on as Town scored four after the break and the majority of those left the stadium delighted.