Chesterfield rocked by another serious injury ahead of Swindon Town opener

Chesterfield defender Ash Palmer is set for a long spell in the treatment room.

The centre-back will be out for months rather than weeks and will have to have his knee in a brace.

He came off in the defeat to Sheffield United earlier in pre-season and he has been to see two specialists who have given ‘slightly different verdicts,’ assistant manager Danny Webb said.

He continued: “Ash Palmer is mixed news. Probably a little bit worse than we thought. I think he has got a few more meetings with specialists. He is going to have to have his knee put in a brace, sadly, so it is definitely months as opposed to weeks, and quite a few months as well.

“It is really disappointing for him. He is a massive part of why we are a League Two team and I am sure he wanted to be available for selection for the gaffer to potentially to choose him for the squad against Swindon. But he is a good pro, he has got a body like a Greek god, so he isn’t going to lose his fitness. Psychologically, we have got to make sure we are all there for him because it is a tough time to be injured for long periods and it can be a lonely place."

Palmer joins Paddy Madden (calf) and Ryheem Sheckleford (hamstring) in being unavailable for the next couple of months.

But there is some positive news because captain Jamie Grimes (thigh) is back doing some running.

“Swindon might be a game too soon but within the next couple of weeks we expect Jamie to be back,” Webb added.

Chesterfield finish pre-season away at Scunthorpe United on Friday night (7.30pm).