Chesterfield reveal season ticket sales so far - with club set to break last year's total

Last year, around 3,700 season tickets were sold when the campaign kicked off in August so there is a good chance that number will be broken this time.

The club said it is ‘delighted’ with the sales so far during the 'early bird’ period, which comes to an end on Friday.

Tickets will go back on general sale after the play-offs.

Chestefield have already sold 3,000 season tickets for the 23/24 campaign.

Around 10 per cent of supporters have chosen to pay across four installments in April, May, June and July.

The club has extended opening hours at the Club Superstore, including until 7pm on Thursday.

Spireites chief executive, John Croot, said: “Our supporters have been amazing so far and every year we always get a large number of supporters who renew just before the deadline, so our team at the club are ready to help supporters to renew their season ticket now.

“We have extended the Club Superstore opening hours and we have a late night opening until 7pm on Thursday night so people can pop down after work and renew in person. Tickets are also available to buy online or over the phone.

“The option to pay by instalments has been popular with around 10 per cent of supporters choosing to pay this way.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the option to pay in instalments via standing order for the first time. This enables supporters to pay in four installments in April, May, June and July.

“If supporters are struggling to make the full payment this week, this is a great way to be able to secure your seat at the cheapest price next season and manage the payments over the summer.”

Supporters who wish to pay for their ticket on Friday (April 28) must inform the club in advance by emailing [email protected]